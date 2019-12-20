Jobs, tech and investment for Mexico, government celebrates USMCA deal
The USMCA North American trade deal will bring jobs, technology and investment to Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, a day after the agreement passed a major hurdle and was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ebrard said backing for the deal by the U.S. House had ended a long period of uncertainty for investment. USMCA must now be approved by the U.S. Senate and Canadian parliament. Is unlikely to face strong opposition in either.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
