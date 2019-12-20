Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:11 IST
UPDATE 2-Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, traveled from the royal family's Sandringham home in Norfolk, eastern England, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment, the palace said in a statement.

"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor," it said. A royal source said it was not an emergency admission and that the prince had been able to walk into the hospital.

Philip, who has been at his wife's side throughout her record-breaking 67 years on the throne, retired from public life in August 2017 although he has occasionally appeared at official engagements since. He has not been seen in public since the wedding of Elizabeth's first cousin once removed, Gabriella Windsor, in May at Windsor Castle, local media reported.

The outspoken, irascible and intensely private prince, who has a reputation for brusque comments and occasional gaffes, has needed hospital treatment several times in recent years. In 2011, he spent Christmas in hospital after an operation to clear a blocked artery in his heart and he missed the end of celebrations to mark his wife's 60th year on the throne in 2012 after being hospitalized with a bladder infection.

The Greek-born former naval officer then underwent "an exploratory operation following abdominal investigations" in 2013. He was admitted to hospital in 2017 for treatment for an infection, also arising from a pre-existing condition, and last year, he had hip-replacement surgery which required a 10-day stay.

In January this year, he escaped unhurt when his Land Rover flipped over after a collision with another car near the Sandringham estate. He then had to give up his driving license after police gave him a warning for driving without wearing a seat belt two days later. Elizabeth and Philip, who married at London's Westminster Abbey in 1947, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Philip, 98, in hospital over pre-existing condition

London, Dec 20 AFP Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, went into hospital on Friday for precautionary treatment on a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. His London hospital stay is likely to upset the r...

Had to cut short field trip after villagers asked us to leave: Jamia students

A group of Jamia university students on Friday claimed they had to cut short their field trip to Haryanas Panipat district after some villagers asked them to leave or face the consequences. However, Panipats Superintendent of Police Sumit K...

Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka Gandhi joins students at India Gate, says govt 'anti-poor'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens at the India Gate and said the government is anti-poor. She said t...

Indian Embassy in Nepal inaugurates Vivekananda Cultural Centre

Some 500 people, including diplomats, academicians, and artists, attended the inauguration of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre at the Indian Embassy here on Friday. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri inaugurated the center equip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019