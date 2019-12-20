Left Menu
K'taka: BS Yediyurappa hold meeting with senior police officials to discuss law, order situation

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during the meeting with senior police officials in Bengaluru on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Friday held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Earlier today, amid raging protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) on Friday advised citizens not to give attention to rumours and false information prevailing on social media.

"Think twice before you post or share on social media. Some people are spreading rumours, provoke messages. We request citizens not to give attention to them," tweeted Bengaluru City Police. In an earlier tweet, the BCP also stated that they have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere for the citizens of Bengaluru, following the imposition of Section 144 in the area.

Section 144 has been imposed in several districts of Karnataka following the public agitation over CAA in the state, including the areas of Hubli, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada. Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The police have imposed Section 144 in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

