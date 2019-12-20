Calcutta HC seeks detailed report on law and order status

The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to provide a detailed district-wise report on the present law and order situation in the state and damage of public properties following violent protests over the amended citizenship law. The division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee asked state Advocate General Kishore Dutta to submit the report by Monday.

The high court also asked the AG to take instructions from the West Bengal government on its use of public funds for issuing advertisements and running campaigns against the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC. The bench was hearing PILs filed over the breakdown of law and order and constitutional validity of the West Bengal government's campaign that the amended Citizenship Act will not be implemented in the state though the Supreme Court has refused to give a stay on it.

On suspending internet in various parts of the state by the state government, which was also challenged by the petitioners, the bench observed that the competent authorities take a call on its withdrawal or suspension based on ground realities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

