Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: Expert panel suggests 3 capital cities, division of state into four zones

The Experts Committee has recommended to Andhra Pradesh government "to decentralise development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive, and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use with concern on environment and balanced regional growth."

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:08 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Expert panel suggests 3 capital cities, division of state into four zones
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Experts Committee has recommended to Andhra Pradesh government "to decentralise development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive, and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use with concern on environment and balanced regional growth." "Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office," the committee members told reporters here.

They said that Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. The members, who were talking to reporters after submitting the report to the state government on capital, said: "The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. The Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity, which is not a flood prone area."

The committee, which was led by GN Rao, has said that the flood-prone areas should be avoided and the existing infrastructure should be put to the best use and environment is an issue, which needs a major concern. The committee has recommended that the state should be divided into four zones.

"Taking Karnataka's model into account, the State will be divided into four zones with Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam forming the North zone," they said. "The East and West Godavari districts and Krishna will form the central coastal region. Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore coming under South coastal region, and the four the region will be southwestern districts forming Rayalaseema," they said.

"The four regions will have a Commissionarate which will take care of all the issues of the respective regions," they said. The committee headed by Rao included Vijay Mohan R Annjali Mohan, Dr Mahavir, Dr Subba Rao, and Arnachalam, and has taken into consideration all the aspects and toured all the regions and had taken public opinion receiving 30,000 representations.

"The development model would be vertical from Ichchapuram to Nellore developing urban settlements and horizontal by connecting the Krishna Godavari basin and develop canal system and solar energy while Rayalaseema should get the water and comprehensive development," members said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese troops clash with demonstrators protesting new Hezbollah-backed premier - witnesses

Lebanese troops fired tear gas in Beirut on Friday to disperse hundreds of youths who were protesting against the designation of a new prime minister backed by Hezbollah and its allies, witnesses said.The protesters threw rocks and firework...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Telangana: Youth gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor

A 23-year-old man was convicted to two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a ninth class girl student. According to Cyberabad Police, the accused, Shaik Abdul Waheb, was convicted in the case registered at Shamirpet ...

Alphabet grants Pichai largest ever stock award, again

Alphabet Incs newly-instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty 240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant. Pichai would a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019