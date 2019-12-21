Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army clarifies that Technical Entry Scheme to continue at IMA, Dehradun

The Indian Army on Saturday clarified that it has proposed the shifting the training of its Technical Entry Scheme (TES) course from Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 12:28 IST
Army clarifies that Technical Entry Scheme to continue at IMA, Dehradun
OTA Gaya (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Saturday clarified that it has proposed the shifting of the training of its Technical Entry Scheme (TES) course from Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun. "Indian Army has proposed Technical Entry Scheme (TES) training at OTA Gaya to be shifted to IMA Dehradun. This is aimed at optimising the training infrastructure at IMA. Talks and rumours of the closure of TES entry are wrong. TES will continue," tweeted Indian Army.

"Contrary to some media reports that OTA, Gaya is closing the fact remains that only Technical Entry Scheme (TES) training may be shifted to Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun once the proposal is accepted by the Defence Ministry," stated Army officials. This means that the scheme, which allows selected 10+2 students from the science stream to pursue career opportunities in the technical branches in the Army, shall continue without any disruption, they added.

"Army has proposed shifting of TES training to IMA Dehradun and there are good reasons for it," said a senior Army officer. According to Army, training infrastructure of IMA, OTA Chennai and OTA Gaya both remain underutilized due to shortage in the number of cadets.

"IMA, Dehradun has the capacity of 1600 cadets every year but trains just 1350 and OTA Chennai has the capacity of 800 cadets per year but has 350 cadets per year. OTA Gaya capacity stands at 700 cadets and this remains under-utilised," argued the Officials. "The idea is to optimize the training infrastructure and train at full strength' said a senior Army officer.

Meanwhile, in another proposal which is under active consideration, Indian Army is planning to streamline the induction of officers by limiting the entry to just four streams i.e. through the National Defence Academy (NDA), through the Army Cadet College (ACC), Technical Entry Scheme (TES) and the Short Service (SS) scheme. Currently, there are seven schemes with varying training terms and entry requirements running concurrently, resulting in administrative issues.

'In the emerging technology-intensive environment, Technical Entry Scheme is essential and has due primacy. Technical Entry Scheme will remain our focus for better absorption of technology in the Army. The TES entry shall always be there. Talk of the TES entry closure is wrong', said the senior Army officer. It has been further clarified that the space vacated by the cadets at OTA Gaya will be occupied by the Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centre which is currently co-located with the Rajput Regimental Centre at Fatehgarh, UP (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-India's Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss security measures to end violent protests against a citizenship law, government sources said, in one of biggest crises yet for his Hindu nationalist gov...

Gambhir says receiving death threats on phone

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Police, alleging he has received death threats from a caller using an international number.The East Delhi MP has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the ...

Syria says rockets damage Homs refinery, disrupt production

Rockets were fired overnight at Syrias main Homs refinery and two gas units causing minor damage and disrupting production, oil officials said on Saturday, calling it a terrorist attack. Fires were extinguished after several hours and maint...

CAA row: Court asks lawyers seeking to meet detainees to approach Delhi HC, magistrate court

Delhis Tis Hazari court on Saturday did not address the grievances of a batch of lawyers seeking permission to meet people who were detained following protests against the newly amended citizenship law and asked them to approach a concerned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019