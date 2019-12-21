Left Menu
CAA row: Court asks lawyers seeking to meet detainees to approach Delhi HC, magistrate court

The Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday did not address the grievances of a batch of lawyers seeking permission to meet people who were detained following protests against the newly amended citizenship law and asked them to approach a concerned magistrate court or Delhi High Court.

Protest turned violent in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday did not address the grievances of a batch of lawyers seeking permission to meet people who were detained following protests against the newly amended citizenship law and asked them to approach a concerned magistrate court or Delhi High Court. Lawyers also sought permission to supply copy of the FIR to persons who were arrested following the backlash.

The Delhi Police today arrested 15 people after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, turned violent in the Darya Ganj area of the national capital. They had yesterday detained 40 persons for allegedly pelting stones on their personnel. Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

