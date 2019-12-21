Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-U.S. says concerned as Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries -official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:37 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. says concerned as Libyan conflict turning bloodier with Russian mercenaries -official

The United States is "very concerned" about the intensification of the conflict in Libya, with a rising number of reported Russian mercenaries supporting Khalifa Haftar's forces on the ground turning the conflict into a bloodier one, a senior State Department official said on Saturday. The United States continues to recognize the Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Serraj, the official said but added that Washington is not taking sides in the conflict and is talking to all stakeholders who could be influential in trying to forge an agreement.

"We are very concerned about the military intensification," the official told Reuters. "We see the Russians using hybrid warfare, using drones and aircraft...This isn't good." "With the increased numbers of reported Wagner forces and mercenaries on the ground, we think it's changing the landscape of the conflict and intensifying it," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, referring to a shadowy group of mercenaries known as Wagner.

Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival military and political camps based in the capital Tripoli and the east. Serraj's government is in conflict with forces led by Khalifa Haftar based in eastern Libya. Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Russian mercenaries, according to diplomats and Tripoli officials. The issue has come up in a meeting earlier this month between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Pompeo said there could be no military solution to the fighting and that Washington had warned countries against sending weapons to Libya, adding that he reminded Lavrov specifically of the U.N. arms embargo on Libya. Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has been trying since April to take Tripoli. Earlier this month, he announced what he said would be the "final battle" for the capital but has not made many advances.

The U.S. official said the involvement of Russian mercenaries so far has not tipped the conflict in favor of Haftar. "It's creating a bloodier conflict...more civilian damage, damage to infrastructure like the airports..hospitals have been targeted. But at the same time, we don't see that Haftar is gaining ground." TURKEY AGREEMENT WITH LIBYA 'PROVOCATIVE'

Turkey has backed Libya's internationally recognized government led by Fayez al-Serraj and the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean as well as a security agreement that could deepen military cooperation between them. In a first reaction from the United States on the agreements between Turkey and Libya, the U.S. official said the maritime MOU was "unhelpful" and "provocative."

"Because it's drawing into the Libyan conflict interests that up until now had not been involved in the situation in Libya,' the official said. "With maritime boundaries, you're drawing in Greece and Cyprus...from the United States' perspective, this is a concern…it's not the time to be provoking more instability in the Mediterranean," the official said. Ankara has already sent military supplies to Libya in violation of a United Nations arms embargo, according to a report by U.N. experts seen by Reuters last month. Its maritime agreement with Libya enraged Greece and drew ire from the European Union.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey could deploy troops to Libya in support of the GNA but no request has yet been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed in protests against CAA-NRC

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen...

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...

Krishna's late strike secures 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad

Roy Krishna scored a brace, including a late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Krishna 15th, 90th minutes scored both the goals for ATK, while Bobo 39th, 85th was o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019