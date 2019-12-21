Kerala: Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for 'defaming' Hindu women in his book

A Trivandrum court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in one of his books.

After Tharoor failed to present himself or through his lawyer at the court, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest Tharoor.

Tharoor is also an MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

