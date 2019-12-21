Left Menu
Assam Cabinet decides to send proposal to Centre to make Assamese state language

The Assam Cabinet has decided to send a proposal to the Centre to make Assamese the state language.

  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 23:18 IST
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam Cabinet has decided to send a proposal to the centre to make Assamese the state language. Speaking at a press conference here, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "All Indian States were originally reorganized on the basis of language. Subsequently, due to migration, the number of people speaking the language of a State may vary. However, it is important to keep the language on the basis of which State was created," he said.

An official press release later said that the cabinet resolved that central government may, by amending Article 345 of Constitution of India, declare the "Assamese language as State language of Assam excluding Barak Valley, BTAD area and Hill districts." "We will bring legislation in next Assembly Session making it mandatory that the Assamese language should be taught as a compulsory subject in all English and other medium schools. However, this law will not apply for Hill districts, BTAD, Bodo dominated areas and Barak Valley," Sarma said.

"Cabinet resolves that all Tribal Autonomous Councils, namely, Mising, Rabha, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deori, Tiwa may be granted Constitutional status so that they can receive fund from both the central and state governments including other rights and privileges," the release said. The press release said a new autonomous council for Koch Rajbongshi community (Kamatapur Autonomous Council) residing in original Goalpara district excluding BTAD and Rabha Hasong area will be constituted.

Similarly, two new Autonomous Councils, for Moran and Matak communities will be created. A new state university named Sati Sadhini Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya will be set up in Golaghat district, the release said.

"A bill will be introduced in the next session of Assam Legislative Assembly for protection of land rights of indigenous people of Assam. Assam Heritage Preservation Bill will be introduced in next session of Assam Legislative Assembly," it added. (ANI)

