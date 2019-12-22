Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seemapuri Protest: 11 accused sent to 14 days Judicial Custody

A Delhi court on Saturday sent eleven people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 09:53 IST
Seemapuri Protest: 11 accused sent to 14 days Judicial Custody
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Saturday sent eleven people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi on Friday. During the course of proceedings, Nitya Rama Krishna who appeared for accused argued that three of them have serious injuries and there is no prima facie case against the accused. She also said that "FIR does not disclose how this injury is inflicted upon the accused and police has just added IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) to curtail the life and the liberty of the accused". Arguing further that police has not placed any MLC record to support the nature of injuries as mentioned in the FIR.

Police said that the arrested persons were part of the unruly crowd and there was a serious threat to the peace and tranquillity. It also said that they damaged public property and pelted stones on the police following which police arrested them. Police also informed that some of the police officers suffered serious injuries compelling them to invoke IPC 307. Police informed Court that the two people who were not named in the list of 9, are the leaders of the gang, and were arrested later.

While hearing the case, the Judge allowed the remand after noting that arrests were legal and is necessary for investigation/preventing further commission of offence/not tampering with evidence. However, it directed that winter clothes should be provided to the accused. The court also asked for the medicolegal case (MLC) of the accused to be reconducted. The Court also directed the police to preserve CCTV footages of 4 locations including Rama Sweets.

Early morning on Sunday, the lawyer on behalf of the accused approached Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mona Tardi Kerkettab asking for giving direction to SHO Seemapuri to permit the applicant and authorised lawyer's to meet detained protestors, following which the CMM directed police to permit the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams with late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted two third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams fr...

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are married

The private couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smiths relationship status has now officially been confirmed as husband and wife. US Weekly confirmed the news about the couples marriage whose relationship got to see the light of the day ...

Harden scores 47 as Rockets soar past Suns

James Harden drained nine 3-pointers while recording 47 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 139-125 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 10 assists a...

Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh U19 World Cup squad

Wicket-keeper batsman Akbar Ali will lead Bangladesh in the upcoming 2020 U19 World Cup in South Africa. The Bangladesh U19 side will go into the 2020 World Cup with confidence, having won their last three bilateral series. They also reache...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019