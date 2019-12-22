Left Menu
Mumbai: Crime Branch busts gambling den, 8 arrested

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has busted a gambling den in Cuffe Parade area of the city.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 22-12-2019 18:55 IST
The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has busted a gambling den in Cuffe Parade area of the city. "Last night, Unit-1 of Crime Branch headed by Senior Inspector Vinayak Mer conducted a raid on a gambling den at Minu Minor building in Cuffe Parade area. It was being operated by Lalit Jain, 46," said police.

As much as Rs 2,74,060 cash, 1000 plastic coins mentioning 50 to 25,000 on it and 21 sets of playing cards have been seized from the location of the gambling den, said police. A case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Gambling Act has been registered at the Cuffe Parade Police station. Eight accused aged between 40 to 54 years including the organiser of the gambling racket Lalit Jain have been arrested. (ANI)

