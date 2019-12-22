Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana: 33 criminals including 8 sexual offenders convicted during Dec 1-15

As many as 33 criminals including eight sexual offenders have been convicted in the state from December 1 to 15, police said on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:40 IST
Haryana: 33 criminals including 8 sexual offenders convicted during Dec 1-15
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 33 criminals including eight sexual offenders have been convicted in the state from December 1 to 15, police said on Sunday. A spokesperson said: "Haryana Police have not only succeeded in arresting rape accused, but also in securing the conviction of such offenders through an effective and concerted presentation of evidence before the concerned court."

"With the effectively coordinated efforts, eight offenders were booked under POCSO Act and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code have been convicted by the courts in the first 15 days of December. These convicts have been sentenced rigorous imprisonment ranging from 10 to 25 years," he said. In addition, 25 persons, who were accused of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, assault, corruption and under NDPS Act were also convicted between December 1 and 15. They were awarded imprisonment from one year to life term.

The spokesperson said that Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava has already instructed to ensure effective 'Pairvi' of cases pertaining to child rape and other heinous crime so that justice can be secured for victims. "Such cases are dealt on priority and a charge sheet is being filed at the earliest possible time after collecting all the evidence and proper investigation to achieve a better rate of conviction," said the spokesperson.

"Justice for victims is being secured through the effective and concerted presentation of evidence before the concerned courts. Conviction of accused will certainly help in curbing the evil of sexual abuse and other crime in the society," he added. Giving the details of the convictions, he said: "The court in Sonipat sentenced two accused to 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 16,000 each after holding them guilty in a gang rape case."

"A court in Fatehabad sentenced 10 years imprisonment to a man convicted for raping a minor. In Gurugram, the court convicted a man on the charges of raping an 11-year-old girl and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000." "A court in Faridabad sentenced 10-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 12,000 after holding him guilty in a rape case with a girl. In Yamunanagar, the court convicted a youth who raped a minor and sentenced him to 25 years rigorous punishment with a fine of Rs 50,000," he said.

"In Jind, the court sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 on the charges of kidnapping a raping a girl. A youth who raped a 13-year-old girl was sentenced 10 years imprisonment by the Panchkula court. It also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000," added the spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

'My name is Khan & I am an Indian': Delhiites at anti-CAA protest in central Delhi

Scores of people, including students, doctors and artists on Sunday gathered at Central Park in Connaught Place here to protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed all-India NRC, flashing placards with slogans like Make Ind...

India, Iran agree to accelerate work on strategic Chabahar project

India and Iran on Sunday agreed to accelerate work on the strategic Chabahar project as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on regional and global issues of mutual interest...

Major fire in Mumbai building; many feared trapped: Officials

A major fire broke out in a residential building in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai on Sunday night trapping many people inside, Fire officials said with a preliminary assessment of the situation. There is no report of any casualties so far.T...

Cold day in Delhi, AQI 'very poor'

Delhi witnessed a cold day on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling seven notches below normal at 14.6 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department official said. The minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019