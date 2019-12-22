Haryana: 33 criminals including 8 sexual offenders convicted during Dec 1-15

As many as 33 criminals including eight sexual offenders have been convicted in the state from December 1 to 15, police said on Sunday. A spokesperson said: "Haryana Police have not only succeeded in arresting rape accused, but also in securing the conviction of such offenders through an effective and concerted presentation of evidence before the concerned court."

"With the effectively coordinated efforts, eight offenders were booked under POCSO Act and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code have been convicted by the courts in the first 15 days of December. These convicts have been sentenced rigorous imprisonment ranging from 10 to 25 years," he said. In addition, 25 persons, who were accused of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, assault, corruption and under NDPS Act were also convicted between December 1 and 15. They were awarded imprisonment from one year to life term.

The spokesperson said that Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava has already instructed to ensure effective 'Pairvi' of cases pertaining to child rape and other heinous crime so that justice can be secured for victims. "Such cases are dealt on priority and a charge sheet is being filed at the earliest possible time after collecting all the evidence and proper investigation to achieve a better rate of conviction," said the spokesperson.

"Justice for victims is being secured through the effective and concerted presentation of evidence before the concerned courts. Conviction of accused will certainly help in curbing the evil of sexual abuse and other crime in the society," he added. Giving the details of the convictions, he said: "The court in Sonipat sentenced two accused to 20 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 16,000 each after holding them guilty in a gang rape case."

"A court in Fatehabad sentenced 10 years imprisonment to a man convicted for raping a minor. In Gurugram, the court convicted a man on the charges of raping an 11-year-old girl and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 50,000." "A court in Faridabad sentenced 10-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 12,000 after holding him guilty in a rape case with a girl. In Yamunanagar, the court convicted a youth who raped a minor and sentenced him to 25 years rigorous punishment with a fine of Rs 50,000," he said.

"In Jind, the court sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 on the charges of kidnapping a raping a girl. A youth who raped a 13-year-old girl was sentenced 10 years imprisonment by the Panchkula court. It also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000," added the spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

