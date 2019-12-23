Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ankara and Moscow to discuss Syrian migrants, Libya conflict

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:26 IST
Ankara and Moscow to discuss Syrian migrants, Libya conflict
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish delegation will travel to Moscow on Monday to discuss Syria and Libya, areas where the nations have some opposing views, for talks that President Tayyip Erdogan said would determine Turkey's course of action in the region. Erdogan said on Sunday more than 80,000 civilians were migrating from the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib to Turkey after Russian and Syrian forces intensified their airstrikes in the area. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to recapture Idlib.

The Turkish delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, visits Moscow weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to Turkey. Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world, and fears another wave from the Idlib region where up to 3 million Syrians live in the last significant rebel-held swathe of territory. Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey could not handle a fresh wave of migrants.

"We are putting up every effort with Russia for the attacks to stop, and we will continue to do so. In fact, we are sending a delegation to Moscow," Erdogan said. "They will hold meetings, and we will determine the steps we will take depending on the results," he added. Turkey has backed Syrian rebels fighting to oust Assad in the country's 8-1/2 civil war, while Russian and Iran support Assad's forces. Ankara, Moscow, and Tehran have been working to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

The delegation will also discuss Turkey's potential troop deployment and military support to Libya after Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation accord last month. Russia has said it was very concerned over the potential deployment. On Sunday, Erdogan said Turkey may increase military support to Fayez al-Serraj's Government of National Accord (GNA), which has been fighting off a months-long offensive by the forces of Khalifa Haftar in the east of Libya.

Turkey has already been providing military supplies to Libya in violation of a United Nations arms embargo, according to a report by U.N. experts seen by Reuters last month. Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed Haftar's forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Need to facilitate responsive criminal justice system: Union Minister Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday stressed the need to facilitate a modern, responsive criminal justice system in the country. Speaking after inaugurating a state-of-the-art DNA analysis centre at the Central ...

Bumrah, Dhawan back for SL T20s, ODIs against Australia; Rohit rested from T20s

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to Indias T20 and ODI squads for next months home assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia, while top batsman Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20s in the squads announced here on Monday. Opener Sh...

J'khand poll results verdict against NRC, CAA: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Jharkhand Assembly poll results appeared to be a verdict against the NRC and CAA. The Aam Aadmi Party AAP supremo said BJP leaders had aggressively campaigned in the last two phases of...

54 new Humvees arrive in Djibouti City as part of partnership with US

A shipment of 54 new Humvees arrived in port at Djibouti City, Djibouti this week, as part of a 31 million train-and-equip partnership between the U.S. government and the Djiboutian military. The military vehicles will be delivered to the A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019