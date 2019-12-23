Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army officer develops bullet proof jacket against sniper rifle bullets

In a step that can make Pakistan Army snipers ineffective on the Line of Control, an Indian Army officer Major Anoop Mishra has developed a bullet-proof jacket named 'Sarvatra' which can provide protection to troops from lethal sniper rifle bullets as well.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 17:06 IST
Army officer develops bullet proof jacket against sniper rifle bullets
Major Anoop Mishra. Image Credit: ANI

In a step that can make Pakistan Army snipers ineffective on the Line of Control, an Indian Army officer Major Anoop Mishra has developed a bullet-proof jacket named 'Sarvatra' which can provide protection to troops from lethal sniper rifle bullets as well. "We have developed the level four bullet-proof jacket that has been developed at the College of Military Engineering in Pune and can provide full-body protection against sniper rifle bullets," Major Anoop Mishra told ANI here.

The officer was awarded the Army Design Bureau Excellence Award by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat at the Army Technology Seminar on Monday for indigenously developing a bullet-proof jacket, which can provide protection against sniper rifle bullets. Asked why was the need felt for developing such a jacket, Mishra said that after the sniper attacks on the Line of Control and Kashmir valley, the need was felt that full-body protection should be provided to the soldiers.

He said the jacket has been tried and tested by the Infantry at their test facilities. Indian Army is expected to issue a tender for these full-body protection bullet-proof jackets, which would be produced by one of the selected Indian defence industry partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkish team to discuss Syria, Libya conflicts in Russia

A Turkish team was in Russia on Monday for talks on the conflicts in Syria and Libya, following reports that tens of thousands more Syrians were heading to Turkey, which is already host to the worlds biggest refugee population.President Tay...

BJP respects Jharkhand mandate: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah said on Monday his party respects the mandate of Jharkhand voters, as it lost to the rival JMM-Congress alliance in the assembly elections. In a tweet, Shah also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for...

Delhi HC seeks report on inclusion of forest under regularized area in national capital

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the chief forest conservator of the forest department to clarify whether any encroached forest is included in recently regularized 1,731 colonies area in the national capital. A bench by Justices G S Sis...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Scuffles break out as protesters invade Paris Gare de Lyon stationProtesters scuffled with police at Gare de Lyon station in Paris on Monday as a nationwide strike against plans by French...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019