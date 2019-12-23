Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parties with names having religious connotation not being registered since 2005: EC to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:36 IST
Parties with names having religious connotation not being registered since 2005: EC to HC

The Election Commission on Monday told the Delhi High Court that in 2005 it took a policy decision not to register any political party having a name with religious connotations and thereafter, no such party has been registered. However, any such party registered before 2005 will not lose its registration for having a name with a religious connotation, the poll panel told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar.

As the Law Ministry has not yet filed its response, the court gave the government time till March 30 to indicate its stand on affidavit. The EC's submissions were made in an affidavit filed in response to a PIL by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a review of political parties having names with religious connotations or using symbols similar to that of the national flag and to de-register them if they do not change them within three months.

The poll panel has said that both reliefs sought by Upadhyay are "liable to be rejected" as any pre-2005 party cannot be de-registered for having a name with a political connotation and the use of national flag as a symbol by Indian National Congress has already been decided by the Supreme Court, which had observed that the party has been using it for long. Regarding INC having a flag like that of the Indian tricolour, the poll panel has said "particulars regarding flag are not a relevant factor to be furnished by a political party for registration".

"The present petition is devoid of merits and liable to be dismissed," the poll panel has said in its affidavit. The EC has also said that it has separately instructed all recognised parties to take note of a Supreme Court direction not to canvass votes on the basis of religion or caste and to ensure its strict compliance.

It has also said that any canvassing of votes on the basis of religion or caste would amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Upadhyay, also a lawyer, has contended in his plea that use of names with religious connotations or symbols similar to the national flag or emblem might prejudicially affect the poll prospects of a candidate and would amount to a corrupt practice under the Representation of the People Act (RPA) of 1951.

It has referred to political parties such as Hindu Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Indian Union Muslim League are examples of names with religious connotations and said this was "against the spirit" of the RPA and MCC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives during anti- CAA protests, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into it. Firing is do...

BJP trying to fool country on NRC issue: Cong

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming his government never discussed the National Register of Citizens NRC, the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is trying to fool the country. The BJP in its Jharkhand assembly elec...

Two migrants dead after boat capsizes near Croatian border

Belgrade, Dec 23 AFP At least two migrants drowned early Monday after their boat capsized on the Danube river while they were trying to cross from Serbia to Croatia, police said, adding that the search for others was ongoing. The Danube riv...

UPDATE 2-Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.Iranian state me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019