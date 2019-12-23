Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Maha, ED reply on plea alleging 'Rs 22k cr' SRA scam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:52 IST
HC seeks Maha, ED reply on plea alleging 'Rs 22k cr' SRA scam

The Bombay High Court has sought response from the Maharashtra government and Enforcement Directorate on a plea seeking probe into an alleged fraud committed by two private companies in a multi-crore slum redevelopment project in the metropolis. The petition, filed by city resident Imran Yusuf Khan, alleged that Omkar Group of Companies and Golden Age Group of Companies have fabricated and forged documents in the name of slum-dwellers and, in collusion with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), obtained Letter of Intent (LoI).

"With this LoI, the two companies have obtained loans of Rs 22,000 crore from various banks for redevelopment of lands in suburban Jogeshwari. However, the companies have, till date, not secured requisite permissions and begun work on the projects," the plea said. The petitioner's lawyer Tanveer Nizam said the two firms borrowed/raised funds from banks/financial institutions for the development project mooted purportedly for the benefit of dwellers of the housing societies.

"Golden Age Group created false and bogus consent and handed over the project to Omkar Developers which in turn borrowed money without No Objection Certificate (NOC) from authorities," he said. "The redevelopment schemes were mooted in August 2009.

However, the petitioner apprehends none of the tenement dwellers would be given any home in the near future," the plea said. The petition has sought direction to the ED to conduct probe into the allegations against the two companies as well as SRA officials for issuing LoI without due verification.

A division bench headed by Justice B P Dharmadhikari issued notices to the respondents, including state government, ED, SRA and the private companies. It posted the matter for further hearing on January 17..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives during anti- CAA protests, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into it. Firing is do...

BJP trying to fool country on NRC issue: Cong

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming his government never discussed the National Register of Citizens NRC, the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is trying to fool the country. The BJP in its Jharkhand assembly elec...

Two migrants dead after boat capsizes near Croatian border

Belgrade, Dec 23 AFP At least two migrants drowned early Monday after their boat capsized on the Danube river while they were trying to cross from Serbia to Croatia, police said, adding that the search for others was ongoing. The Danube riv...

UPDATE 2-Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.Iranian state me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019