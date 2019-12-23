Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police keeping vigil on massage parlours for any illegal activity: Delhi govt to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 18:59 IST
Police keeping vigil on massage parlours for any illegal activity: Delhi govt to HC

The AAP government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that police have been instructed to keep a vigil on all the massage parlours operating in the national capital and to take prompt legal action when any illegality is noticed. The Delhi government made the submission before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar in an affidavit filed in compliance of the court's direction in July to "do something" with regard to massage parlours in the city.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the bench that between July 1, 2017 and September 30, 2019, police have identified 526 massage parlours, of which 405 were functional and the remaining 121 have either been closed by the owners or sealed by the municipal corporations. Ghose also told the court that police had received 19 complaints of illegal flesh trade in relation to the massage parlours and of them, 11 were found to be unsubstantial and in the remaining eight, FIRs have been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Taking note of the steps taken by the government, the bench listed the matter for further hearing on March 30 as no one was present on behalf of the petitioner, Ateet Bansal, who has alleged that sex rackets are rampant in the garb of massage parlours. Bansal, in his plea, has also alleged that every year, hundreds of immigrants stay back in the national capital illegally and engage in flesh trade by working in the "massage" business to earn quick money.

He has further claimed that the police, even after receiving several tips, were unable to take action against the offenders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence

Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives during anti- CAA protests, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into it. Firing is do...

BJP trying to fool country on NRC issue: Cong

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming his government never discussed the National Register of Citizens NRC, the Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP is trying to fool the country. The BJP in its Jharkhand assembly elec...

Two migrants dead after boat capsizes near Croatian border

Belgrade, Dec 23 AFP At least two migrants drowned early Monday after their boat capsized on the Danube river while they were trying to cross from Serbia to Croatia, police said, adding that the search for others was ongoing. The Danube riv...

UPDATE 2-Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of U.S. pressure

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday - a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of U.S. pressure.Iranian state me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019