Baramulla police sends 5 misguided youth to their homes

Baramulla police handed over five misguided youth to their families on Monday after apprehending them from Uri, a border town of Baramulla.

The five youth according to police left their families on December 18.

"The youth had booked a hotel room in Uri town and used an Oxford Atlas to cross over to Pakistan for armed training. We apprehended them there," SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

