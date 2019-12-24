HC declines to entertain plea claiming telecom services illegally stopped during protests in Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea which alleged that telecom services were disrupted in various parts of the national capital during the anti-citizenship law protests in violation of rules. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to entertain the PIL after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Centre, told the court the disruption was only for four hours on December 19 and was no longer continuing.

There were protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 19. ASG Jain further said no rules were violated in issuance of the direction for prohibition of telecom services as contended by the petitioner.

The court, while declining to entertain the matter, said the petitioner can file a suit for damages if it has suffered any loss due to the disruption. The petition contended that the order for prohibition of telecom services in Delhi was issued by a Deputy Commissioner of Police and not the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) who is the competent authority to issue such a direction under the relevant rules.

