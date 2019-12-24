Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aid agencies stop work in Yemen town after attacks U.N. calls `alarming escalation'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:21 IST
Aid agencies stop work in Yemen town after attacks U.N. calls `alarming escalation'

Twelve aid agencies in the Yemeni town of al-Dhalea have stopped work after attacks on their buildings that the United Nations called an "alarming escalation" amid media campaigns against aid organizations. The majority of attacks occurred overnight Saturday. One more occurred on an unoccupied Oxfam office on Tuesday morning, aid agencies said.

Among the agencies hit overnight on Saturday by rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) fired by unknown individuals were Oxfam and the International Rescue Committee (IRC). The attacks on Saturday wounded one person, damaged property and caused 12 organizations to suspend aid programs in al-Dhalea, affecting 217,000 residents, United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Monday.

Oxfam said their office was hit by two RPGs, but nobody was injured. Tuesday's attack used an improvised explosive device (IED). IRC said its office and a women's center were hit by RPGs on Saturday, injuring one security guard. "Aid workers are not a target. Those who will suffer the most are innocent Yemenis who benefit from IRC's ... work," IRC said.

Yemen has suffered from almost five years of conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government in late 2014. The coup drew military intervention in 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition trying to restore Hadi's internationally recognized government. The southwestern province of al-Dhalea lies on the main south-to-north road linking the southern port of Aden -- controlled by Hadi's government -- to the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa. A contested frontline runs across the province.

"I urge a thorough investigation, and I express my appreciation to the Government of Yemen for the work they have begun in this regard. I also remain gravely concerned by the continuation of media campaigns in parts of Yemen that spread rumors and incitement against aid operations," Lowcock said. Yemen's war has killed thousands and pushed millions to the brink of famine. Around 80% of the population needs humanitarian assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh plea in SC in support of Citizenship Act, seeks action against parties for spreading rumours

A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday for declaring the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as constitutional and seeking a direction to the poll panel to take strict action against political parties for allegedly spreading rumou...

Very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan: Kejriwal takes dig at Modi

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent comments on unauthorised colonies at a rally here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk&#160;about them from Ramlila Maidan&#160;but it is difficult to work t...

Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ clusters

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri JJ clusters and said the AAP government would provide a pucca house to every citizen of Delhi. According to the chief minist...

FACTBOX-China's use of prison labour

Chinas prison labor practices are in the spotlight after a six-year-old in Britain found a Christmas card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced labor in a Shanghai jail. China denied the allegations, sayi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019