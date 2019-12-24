Mexico says surveillance of embassy in Bolivia has eased

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that monitoring of Mexico's diplomatic facilities in Bolivia had eased since his government issued a complaint about the issue on Monday.

"I have news that this situation of extreme surveillance on our embassy in Bolivia has eased considerably," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news briefing.

