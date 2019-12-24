Cabinet approves ratification of Tenth additional protocol to constitution of postal union

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the ratification of the Tenth Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) adopted by the second Extraordinary Congress of the Union held at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia from September 3 to 7, 2018. A press release said, "The approval enables the Postal Administration of India to have the Instrument of Ratification signed by the President of India and have the same deposited with the Director-General of the International Bureau of the Universal Postal Union through diplomatic channels along with approval of other Acts of the Union."

"Ratification by the Government of India of the Tenth Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the UPU adopted by 2nd Extraordinary Congress held at Addis Ababa from 3 to 7 September, 2018 would fulfil the obligations arising from Article 25 of the Constitution of the UPU and its commitment as expected of a member country of the Union," the press release said. "It will also enable the Department of Posts to bring out any administrative orders to implement the provisions of the UPU Convention in India," the press release added. (ANI)

