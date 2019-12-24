Left Menu
No connection between detention centre, CAA and NRC: Amit Shah

Noting that there was no connection between the detention centre and National Register of Citizens (NRC) or Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that misinformation was spread on the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:50 IST
Union Home Minister AMit Shah while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Noting that there was no connection between the detention centre and National Register of Citizens (NRC) or Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that misinformation was spread on the issue. He said no detention centre has been created since the Modi government came to power.

In an interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Shah said detention centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants. "There is no connection between the detention center and NRC or CAA. The center has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," he said.

Responding to a query, he said the government has given time of six months to people who have been excluded from Assam's NRC to approach the Foreigners Tribunal. "We have also made several tribunals for this and nobody has been kept in the detention center. 19 lakh people who have been excluded from the list there are staying at their home only," said Shah.

Shah said there is only one detention centre which has been in existence for years and probably there was no other such centre. "No detention centre has been made after the Modi-led government came to power," he saio.

Shah said if a person without valid documents is caught in America, he or she will be kept in the detention center or any related arrangement and the process of contacting the respective country's embassy begins. (ANI)

