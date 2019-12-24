Left Menu
MHA withdraws 72 CAPFs companies from J-K

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

MHA withdraws 72 CAPFs companies from J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. The order was issued on Monday after which high-level meeting was called by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the security situation.

Shah held a meeting with top government officials like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar along with Jammu and Kashmir Governor GC Murmu. The meeting lasted for almost five hours. According to sources, in the meeting issue of leaders who are under detention was also discussed.

"The Ministry has decided to withdraw 72 Coys of CAPFs (CRPF-24, BSF-12, ITBP-12, CISF-12 and SSB-12) with immediate effect from Jammu and Kashmir and revert back to their respective locations," the ministry stated. The Ministry of Home Affairs had started withdrawing forces from Jammu and Kashmir from the second week of December.

Initially, the forces were reverted to Assam and Manipur and an order was issued on Monday that forces which were sent to Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi will be reverted back to to the national capital. Republic Day Parade will be held in Delhi January 26. (ANI)

