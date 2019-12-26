Delhi: 40 people rescued after fire breaks out in Krishna Nagar building
Around 40 people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) after a fire broke out in a building in Krishna Nagar here in the wee hours of Thursday.
Around 40 people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) after a fire broke out in a building in Krishna Nagar here in the wee hours of Thursday. According to information provided by officials, fire tenders reached the spot after the blaze broke out at the building at 2:10 am.
Of late, several fire incidents have taken place in the city. A fire broke out at two factories in Narela industrial area on Tuesday morning in which three firemen were injured while trying to douse the flames.
Three children were among the nine people who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. As many as 43 people were killed and 62 others were injured in a massive fire at a factory in Anaj Mandi earlier this month. (ANI)
