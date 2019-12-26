Left Menu
UP: 2 SDPI workers arrested over violence in Meerut anti-CAA protest

Two workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested in connection with the violence that ensued during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meerut, police said on Thursday.

  Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 26-12-2019 15:41 IST
Two workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested in connection with the violence that ensued during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meerut, police said on Thursday. According to officials, a search was conducted at the party office in Shastri Nagar area in which several pertinent materials were recovered.

"We searched for the party office here and recovered provocative literature, banners, poster and other promotional materials related to the amended citizenship law. Two people have also been arrested in the matter," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut Ajay Sahani said. The arrested persons have been identified as SDPI state president Nur Hasan and his driver Abdul Muid. Police said that a case has been registered against them under relevant sections for inciting violence.

Two persons were killed while a police post was set on fire in the violent protests which erupted in Meerut last week. As many as 15 people have been killed in the protests across Uttar Pradesh. Demonstrations have been witnessed across the country against the new citizenship law. (ANI)

