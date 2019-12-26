Bhima Koregaon case: Police to solicit FBI's help to recover data from damaged hard disc

The Pune Police is set to solicit help from the United States-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to retrieve data from a damaged hard disc recovered from one of the accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case. According to police sources, they tried to retrieve data with the help of forensic experts and labs but despite that failed in its attempt to recover it.

Now, a team of forensic experts and police personnel will visit the US soon to take help from the FBI, sources said. The contentious hard disc belongs to one Varavara Rao and was recovered from his house during his arrest.

On January 1, 2018, violence erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several others injured. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

