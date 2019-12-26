Left Menu
Daryaganj violence: Police opposes bail plea of 9 accused, Delhi court order on Dec 28

  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-12-2019 16:47 IST
  Created: 26-12-2019 16:47 IST
The Delhi Police opposed in a court the bail pleas on Thursday of nine accused arrested in connection with a violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi's Daryaganj area. The counsel for the arrested claimed that the police had detained many people but decided to arrest on 15 who have no prior antecedents.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar reserved its order on the bail applications of the nine persons and said the decision would be pronounced on December 28. The court will also hear on the same day the arguments on the bail plea of other six persons arrested in the case.

During the hearing, the prosecutor said the police has 19 witnesses to support its case and as per an eye witness, these accused were present at the incident site from where they were taken into custody. The court has asked the police to verify the address and other details of one of the arrested accused in the case.

A magisterial court had denied bail to the 15 accused on December 23, after which they approached the sessions court for the relief. They were arrested after a violence broke out in the area on December 20 when a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting when police tried to forcefully evict them. In the melee, one car was set on fire and several others were damaged.

All the accused are in judicial custody. One of those arrested had claimed he was a juvenile. However, the police said he told them he was 23.

Meanwhile, another trial court is scheduled to hear on Friday, bail pleas of various accused who were arrested in connection with similar protest at Seelampur in North East Delhi.

