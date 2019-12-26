Maharashtra: DIG booked on charges of molesting minor girl

An FIR has been registered against Nishikant More, Deputy Inspector General, Motor Transport, Pune, on charges of molestation and mistreatment of a minor girl.

The FIR was registered on Thursday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act at Taloja Police Station in Navi Mumbai.

The victim has stated in the FIR that she knew More and his family since 2014 as he is a friend of her father. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

