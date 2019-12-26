HC notice to Guj govt on PIL seeking appointment of technical

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government and the Gujarat Real Estate Appellate Tribunal in response to a PIL demanding appointment of a technical member to the tribunal. The Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate Nipun Singhvi claimed that the tribunal, which hears appeals from decisions of the Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority, has a presiding officer and a judicial member.

It does not have the mandatory technical member, and in such a situation, its orders would be considered void as per the judgements of the the Bombay High Court, the PIL said. The petition sought a direction to the government to appoint the technical member.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice A J Shastri issued notices to the state government and tribunal and kept further hearing on January 20..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

