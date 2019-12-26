Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Halkbank fails to halt U.S. prosecution for aiding Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 23:12 IST
Turkey's Halkbank fails to halt U.S. prosecution for aiding Iran
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday rejected a request by Turkey's state-owned Halkbank to put on hold a federal prosecution accusing it of helping Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said Halkbank would not face irreparable harm if the case proceeded, and that limiting its economic and reputational damage "may best be assured by Halkbank's speedy response to the criminal charges." Berman also said the public had a strong interest in a "prompt adjudication" of Halkbank's alleged role in a conspiracy to undermine the sanctions, including through the alleged transfer of $20 billion of otherwise restricted Iranian funds.

Lawyers for Halkbank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan declined to comment. Halkbank has resisted entering a plea to the federal fraud and money laundering charges announced on Oct. 15.

The bank had asked Berman to stay the case until the federal appeals court in Manhattan decided whether it could make a "special appearance" to challenge the jurisdiction of U.S. courts without first entering a plea. Berman ruled on Dec. 5 that a plea should come first.

The charges threatened to complicate U.S.-Turkish relations and were announced one day after U.S. President Donald Trump sanctioned Turkey following its launch of a military offense against Kurdish-led militia in northeastern Syria. U.S. prosecutors alleged that from 2012 to 2016, Halkbank and its executives used money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to evade sanctions.

They also said Halkbank engaged in transactions on Iran's behalf that would have exposed the bank to sanctions, including allowing revenue from oil and gas sales to be spent on gold, and facilitating sham purchases of food and medicine. The U.S. Department of Justice has charged nine people in the alleged scheme.

They included former Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who was convicted in January 2018 after another defendant, wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab pleaded guilty and testified against him. Atilla returned to Turkey this year after leaving prison and was named general manager of the Istanbul stock exchange.

The case is U.S. v. Halkbank, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00867.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Anti-CAA protests: IYC sends copy of Preamble to PM Modi, Shah

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Perus labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corps Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six very serious violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.The Ministry of Labou...

INSIGHT-Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in Indian neighbourhood

Zaheer Ahmed had just returned home from work in northern India last Friday afternoon and stepped out for a smoke before lunch. Minutes later, he was dead, shot in the head.His death, and the killing by gunfire of four other Muslim men the ...

MP BJP to carry out awareness campaign on CAA

The Madhya Pradesh unit of theBJP will hold rallies and marches across the state fromJanuary 1 to create awareness about the CitizenshipAmendment Act CAA, it said on ThursdayFormer chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said thatfrom January ...

If 10 more state govts oppose NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat

CPI M leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centres plan to have an NPR would be buried. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019