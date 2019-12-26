J-K Police rescue abducted girl
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning rescued an abducted girl from wrongful custody of the accused person here.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning rescued an abducted girl from wrongful custody of the accused person here.
Police said that the accused Sami alias Khalid has been arrested.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections. People appreciated swift police action against anti-social elements. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu and Kashmir Police