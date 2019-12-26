J-K Police rescue abducted girl

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday morning rescued an abducted girl from wrongful custody of the accused person here.

Police said that the accused Sami alias Khalid has been arrested.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections. People appreciated swift police action against anti-social elements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.