CISF nabs two Chinese nationals for travelling on fake tickets from IGI Airport
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday nabbed two Chinese nationals from IGI Airport for travelling on fake tickets.
They were handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
