Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. rebuffs Russia accusation that U.S. visa delays being ignored

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 03:59 IST
U.N. rebuffs Russia accusation that U.S. visa delays being ignored
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly expressed concern to Washington over U.S. visa delays for officials from Russia and other countries, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday after Moscow accused Guterres of turning a blind eye. Moscow says Washington has deliberately delayed issuing visas to Russian officials traveling to the U.N. headquarters in New York, a move Russia has said could further damage strained relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused Guterres of ignoring the U.S. visa delays. "For many months, the Secretary-General and the United Nations Legal Counsel have repeatedly conveyed their concerns and the legal position of the Organization to senior representatives of the host country," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric said Guterres and his team continued to follow the matter closely. The latest report from the U.N. Committee on relations with the United States - as host of U.N. headquarters in New York - noted that other countries including China, North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Cuba had also complained about U.S. visa delays.

According to the report, the United States said it takes its responsibilities as U.N. host country seriously but added that Washington "reserved the right to exclude individuals in certain limited cases where there was clear and convincing evidence that the individual was traveling to the host country primarily for purposes that were outside the scope of United Nations business and were prejudicial to the host country's national security."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Floods in north India killed over 1,900 people this year, displaced over 3 mn: Report

Floods in north India killed 1,900 people this year and forced more than three million out of their homes, according to a new report, which said these weather events reflected trends being driven by climate change. The global report release...

Mamata Banerjee has lost her 'mental balance', says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance after the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that she would advise students to continue their protests against the amended Citiz...

Israel's Netanyahu declares victory in ruling party leadership primary

Jerusalem, Dec 27 AFP Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party on Friday, ensuring he will lead it into March elections. A huge win Thank you to Likud members...

Iraq President says he'd rather quit than designate PM nominee rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Thursday he would rather resign than designate Asaad Al-Eidani as Prime Ministerial candidate whose appointment would not placate anti-government protesters in the country. Salih statement comes after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019