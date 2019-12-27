Maha: 2 get 3 years in jail for molesting teen girl in Thane

Two people were sentenced on Friday to three years in jail by a court in Thane in Maharashtra for molesting a 16-year-old girl. District Judge GP Shirsat convicted Bunty alias Indrasen Thakre and Ganesh Mule under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and also fined them Rs 7,000 each, Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said.

The two, both residents of Ambadi in Bhiwandi tehsil here, had molested the girl while she was returning from school on the evening of December 6, 2013, the APP said. "Thakare hugged her while Mule pulled her scarf. After the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents, a case was filed in Ganeshpuri police station. The two, both labourers, were arrested soon after," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.