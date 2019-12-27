J-K High Court quashes three PSA detention orders

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday quashed the detention under controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) of three persons including a youth leader of PDP. Justice Sanjeev Kumar quashed the three detention orders after hearing the counsels for the government and the detenues.

The persons who got the relief from the court includes PDP youth president for Pattan area in Baramulla District Javaid Ahmad Parray. The other two persons are Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and Irshad Ahmad Dar, both residents of Sopore.

The duo were arrested on charges of being overground workers of banned militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.