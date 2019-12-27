IAF bids goodbye to MiG 27 swing-wing fighter fleet

The Indian Air Force (IAF) finally bid goodbye to the formidable MiG 27 swing-wing fighter fleet on Friday. A press note said that "No. 29 Squadron, 'SCORPIOS' had the proud privilege of flying the aircraft into the sunset. The Mig-27 (last of the swing-wing fighters) participated actively in various national and international exercises and undertaken numerous operational missions during Kargil war and Op-Parakram."

"To commemorate the historic occasion, the Squadron flew in a five aircraft 'Arrowhead' formation flanked by Sukhoi 30 aircraft as a mark of respect. The event was befittingly graced by IAF's 'Akash Ganga' parachutists, who painted the sky with their magnificent colourful parachutes flying the national flag and the Indian Air Force ensign," the press note said. "The Air Warriors Drill Team thrilled the audience with their synchronised drill movements. The grand finale was marked by scintillating formation aerobatic display by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of Indian Air Force," the press note added.

The event was witnessed by Air Marshal SK Ghotia, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command. Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion included Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Air Command along with numerous serving and retired officers who were part of 29 Squadron or had flown the swing-wing fighter aircraft during their stint with the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

