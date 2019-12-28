Firozabad violence: Police release another list of 100 miscreants

The Social Media Cell of Firozabad Police on Friday released the third list of 100 miscreants, who have been identified for indulging in violence in the district on December 20 during protests against new citizenship law. Several people died in Uttar Pradesh in various incidents of violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Amid the raging protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had appealed to the people to maintain peace and do not believe in any rumors. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.