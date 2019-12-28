Two arrested for impersonating CBI officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, who allegedly posed as officers of the investigative agency and threatened senior customs officials.

Accused Daksh Aggarwal and Puneet Pareek had threatened officers with registering a case against them. They are currently in judicial custody.

"In a swift operation, the CBI arrested two accused posing as officers of the agency (CBI) on Tuesday. Searches were conducted in this regard and further investigation is continuing," CBI spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

