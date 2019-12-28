Left Menu
Darya Ganj CAA protest: Court to hear bail plea of 15 accused on Jan 7

A Delhi court will on January 7 hear the bail petition filed by fifteen accused who were arrested after a protest against the newly amended citizenship law in Darya Ganj area turned violent last week.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 17:44 IST
A Delhi court will on January 7 hear the bail petition filed by fifteen accused who were arrested after a protest against the newly amended citizenship law in Darya Ganj area turned violent last week. The court was slated to pronounce the verdict today but later sought clarification in the case and posted the matter to next year.

The court has directed the Delhi Police's Investigating officer (IO) to examine the aspect of the CCTV footage and produce its grabs. It has also directed the police to verify the address of the accused by the next date of hearing.

During the course of hearing on the bail petition earlier today, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) said that the accused hatched a "criminal conspiracy" and in its pursuance, a car was put to fire, stones were pelted, barricades were broken and police officers were assaulted. "A car was put to fire outside the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police. Also, video footages have surfaced which are being analyzed minutely," the prosecutor told the court.

Countering his contentions, advocate Siddharth Agrawal, told the court that the case under Section 436 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to the "mischief done with an intent to destroy", is not made out against his clients. The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police and protestors clashed in the area. All the 15 accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Initially, six accused moved the court seeking bail. On their petition, the court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and slated the matter for hearing to today. The other nine approached the court seeking bail later. (ANI)

