A blast hit a military graduation parade in Yemen's southern town of Al-Dhalea, Yemen's Security Belt forces said in a tweet on Sunday.

No claim of responsibility had yet been made.

Witnesses told Reuters that a blast near a guest platform went off during the parade.

