Ukraine says Kiev completed prisoner swap with separatists
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern regions completed a full prisoner swap on Sunday, exchanging all remaining detainees in the five-year conflict, the Ukrainian presidential office said.
It said that 76 former pro-government detainees had returned home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
