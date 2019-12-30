Left Menu
Development News Edition

After air strikes, U.S. officials concerned about retaliation and Iran tensions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 23:21 IST
After air strikes, U.S. officials concerned about retaliation and Iran tensions

U.S. military officials said they are closely watching for reprisals for American air strikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group, with the potential for a cycle of retaliatory actions that could inflame tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. military carried out the strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. On Monday, a top Iraq militia leader warned of a strong response against U.S. forces in Iraq following the air strikes that killed at least 25 people.

U.S. military officials, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said they had little doubt the militia group would respond in some way which could lead to a new spike in tensions between the United States and longtime foe Iran. "I think that they will retaliate," one military official said, referring to Kataib Hezbollah.

Another military official said that there was concern that the events over the past week could lead to a cycle of retaliation. Iraqi security sources said that U.S. forces in Iraq's northerly Nineveh province were ramping up security overnight, with U.S.-led coalition jets circling the perimeter of its military bases in Mosul and Qayarah.

In a briefing with reporters on Monday, U.S. officials said Washington had exhibited restraint and patience in the face of escalating provocations from Iran or Iranian-backed groups amid tightening sanctions on Tehran, but that it was time to re-establish deterrence against Iranian aggression. The United States and Iran went to the brink of direct conflict after attacks on oil tankers this summer and the shooting down of a U.S. unmanned drone. Washington has blamed Iran, which denied being behind the attacks on the tankers.

"The past few days have provided a case study of how a cycle of escalation could start," Thomas Warrick, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council, said. The Pentagon on Sunday warned that Iran and Kataib Hezbollah "must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces" to prevent additional "defensive actions" by U.S. forces.

The officials said that for now U.S. forces were waiting to see what exactly the militia groups and Iran would do. "The reason the Pentagon should be concerned is because cross-domain escalation is the name of the game with Iran," Behnam Ben Taleblu, a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think-tank, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq to reconsider working with U.S.-led coalition after air strikes -statement

Iraq said on Monday that United States military air strikes targeting Iraqi paramilitary groups will force it to reconsider its relationship and work with the U.S.-led international anti-Islamic State coalition stationed there.Iraqs Nationa...

Take 5: Most appealing head-coach openings

The head-coaching carousel is in full swing again, with the potential for a quarter of the league to be searching for new leaders. Even more so than usual, ownership could be the top factor in determining which openings should be most entic...

4 medium intensity earthquakes hit J-K

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 1042 p...

UPDATE 3-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States milit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019