Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pompeo to reaffirm U.S. support on visit to Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 01:29 IST
UPDATE 2-Pompeo to reaffirm U.S. support on visit to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine this week, the State Department said on Monday, on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trump's impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine. Trump's conduct of Ukraine policy has raised questions about his commitment to the country's security as it battles Russia-backed rebels and seeks to recover Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.

A senior State Department official said Pompeo will stress in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top officials that as "Ukraine faces its challenges, the United States is with them." Pompeo also will reaffirm U.S. backing of Zelenskiy's anti-corruption reforms, said the official, who could not be further identified under the rules of a briefing on Pompeo's Jan. 3-7 trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Dec. 18 impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, stemming from his bid to push Zelenskiy to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender to run against Trump in the 2020 election, and a debunked theory on election interference. The senior State Department official dodged questions about whether Pompeo would raise with Ukrainian leaders the investigations sought by Trump.

"I can't tell you every topic that's going to come up in those bilateral meetings," said the official. The House inquiry concluded that Trump sought the investigations in return for granting Zelenskiy an Oval Office visit. It also found that Trump held back $391 million in congressionally approved aid that Ukraine needed to defend against Russia-backed separatists.

Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, have promoted unsubstantiated allegations that Biden, while vice president, blocked an investigation into the Ukrainian energy firm whose board members included his son, Hunter. They also have trumpeted a discredited theory that it was Ukraine that interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The U.S. intelligence community and a bipartisan Senate investigation concluded that Russia interfered to swing the vote to Trump over his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Russia denies the allegation. The State Department official also evaded questions about whether Pompeo sought the early departure from Kiev of the acting U.S. ambassador, William Taylor, whose testimony was a key factor in the House Democrats' impeachment case.

Taylor is leaving Kiev before Pompeo's arrival even though his term does not expire until mid-January. (Additional reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy warns of 'escalation' in Libya conflict

The UNs Libya envoy said Monday that military and maritime agreements signed between Turkey and the Tripoli government represent an escalation of the conflict in the North African country. Ghassan Salames remarks came as Egypt called for an...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pulls back from records as investors take profits

Wall Streets major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.The SP 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq w...

Report: Reds sign OF Akiyama to three-year, $15M deal

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama on a three-year, 15 million contract. Multiple Japanese media outlets reported the signing Monday, although there has been no official word from the Reds....

UPDATE 2-Pompeo to reaffirm U.S. support on visit to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine this week, the State Department said on Monday, on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trumps impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019