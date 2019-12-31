FIR against Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his speech during anti-CAA protest

Tirunelveli Police have registered an FIR against Tamil writer Nellai Kannan for his speech during a protest meeting against the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The meeting was called by the Social Democratic Party of India on December 29. Police have booked him on the basis of multiple complaints filed by BJP leaders.

Kannan has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.