Putin and Zelenskiy agree to work on new prisoner swap
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy have agreed to begin work immediately on a new prisoner swap, Ukraine's presidential office said.
Putin and Zelenskiy agreed in a phone call on Tuesday to draw up a list of Ukrainians, including those held in Russian-annexed Crimea, and Russians held in Ukraine, for an exchange, it said.
On Sunday, Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine completed a large-scale prisoner swap.
