Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA violence: Two granted interim bail and 2 given regular bail by Delhi court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:55 IST
Anti-CAA violence: Two granted interim bail and 2 given regular bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with the violent protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship act. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted interim bail for three weeks on medical grounds to Yusuf Ali and Moinuddin, arrested in connection with the violent protests in Seelampur here.

The court also granted regular bail to two other accused -- Sajid and Daniyal -- arrested in connection with the violence at Zafarabad here, subject to their furnishing a bond of Rs 35,000 each and a surety of like amount. The other bail conditions imposed by the court on Sajid and Daniyal were to cooperate with the investigation, not influence or intimidate the witnesses and to appear before the investigating officer or SHO concerned every 15 days for the next six months.

The court on Monday had reserved its order on their bail pleas. Ali and Moinuddin were granted the relief subject to each of them furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with a surety of like amount.

The court asked both of them to get themselves examined and treated at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after being released from jail and listed the matter for final disposal on January 21. According to Ali's lawyers, he suffers from hypothyroidism due to which he was getting regular fits in Mandoli Jail.

Moinuddin had sought bail for immediate surgery owing to injuries sustained to his hand allegedly during the violent protests. According to his lawyer, the injuries were allegedly due to lathi-charge on him. However, the police contended that he injured himself while hurling a petrol bomb during the protests.

In a separate matter relating to bail applications of 11 accused in the violence at Seemapuri here, the court adjourned the hearing to January 6 along with the bail plea of Nazim -- an accused in the violence at Dayalpuri here. During the hearing, the court was informed by the police that investigation of all cases of violence related to the protests in Delhi have been transferred to an SIT of Crime Branch and sought more time for filing a report.

The court had sent 14 people arrested in connection with violent protests at various places in north-east Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act to 14-day judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Karvy Group splits biz in two verticals; non-fin businesses to be housed in separate arm

Over a month after it was barred by Sebi from taking new clients for misusing clients securities, the troubled Karvy Group on Tuesday announced corporate restructuring to separate non-financial businesses from the financial ones. It has als...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO RECEIVES NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH IPO AND THIRD MID-STABILISATION AS OF DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED STABILISATION PERIOD EXP...

BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Years Eve, officials here said. While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the citys se...

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019