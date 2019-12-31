Left Menu
Delay of 4 years in making arrest, Delhi HC upholds acquittal of accused in murder case

Delhi High Court . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has upheld the verdict of a trial court which had acquitted accused in a murder case and observed that there was a delay of four years between the occurrence of the incident and arrests made. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri dismissed the state government's petition challenging Sessions court order discharging Vir Pal of the charges such as murder, trespass and stealing.

According to the prosecution, the FIR was registered on June 2, 2008, on the statement of one Sudhir Maheshwari stating that when he returned home, the main door was open and his mother was found murdered. Maheshwari stated that the house was ransacked and articles, including her mother's mobile phone, were missing.

Pursuant to this, an investigation was carried out but the police found no clue until after four years. On September 14, 2012, Vir Pal along with accused named Shripal was arrested on suspicion of being involved in burglaries and housebreaking as certain tools were recovered from their possession.

The accused confessed to their involvement in the case. During the investigation, two spectacles, camera, tape recorder and two watches were also recovered from their possession. Subsequently, a charge-sheet was filed against the accused under various charges. (ANI)

