Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-U.S. has no plan to evacuate embassy in Baghdad, more forces being sent to compound

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 23:00 IST
UPDATE 3-U.S. has no plan to evacuate embassy in Baghdad, more forces being sent to compound
U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran for "orchestrating" the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said he would hold Tehran responsible. Image Credit: ANI

The United States has no plans to evacuate its embassy in Baghdad and additional forces are being sent following violent demonstrations outside the compound by protesters and militia fighters enraged by American airstrikes, U.S officials said on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran for "orchestrating" the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and said he would hold Tehran responsible.

"U.S. personnel are secure and there has been no breach. There are no plans to evacuate Embassy Baghdad," a State Department spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Matt Tueller had been on previously scheduled personal travel and was returning to the embassy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iraqi officials said the ambassador and other staff were evacuated from the embassy for their safety. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said additional forces were being sent to the embassy.

Esper called on the Iraqi government to help in protecting U.S. personnel in the country as it was part of Baghdad's "international responsibilities." U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that a small number of additional Marines were expected to go to the embassy in Baghdad.

One official said they were expected to number in the dozens and would be there temporarily. Another official said two Apache helicopters carried out a "show of force" over the embassy.

The U.S. military carried out the strikes on Sunday against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. "Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified," Trump said on Twitter.

"To those many millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and who don't want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is your time!" Trump wrote in another Twitter post. On Monday, State Department officials said Washington had exhibited restraint and patience in the face of escalating provocations from Iran or Iranian-backed groups, but that it was time to re-establish deterrence against Iranian aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

EXPERT VIEWS-Scapegoats to supply chains: Five aims for the anti-slavery fight in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

A tiny Georgian Orthodox monastery being built atop a ship in the Dutch port of Vlissingen is facing an uncertain future, after the city ordered it to set sail by March 1.The unfinished monastery is the dream of Abbot Abibos, who has overse...

Delhiites welcome New Year at pubs, malls and anti-CAA protest sites

On the New Years eve, protest sites turned into celebration venues for scores of Delhiites who braved a chilly winter night to oppose the CAA, while several others thronged restaurants, pubs, malls and other public spaces to bid goodbye to ...

Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals resume

Broadband internet service was restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four-and-a-half months of suspension. Internet services, landline and mobile phones were ...

UPDATE 5-Angola hits 'Princess' dos Santos with asset freeze

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, in a sign that President Joo Loureno is taking a tougher line against the former first family. Since ending Jos Eduardo dos Santos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019